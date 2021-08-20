Ask the Expert
Investigators rule arson as cause of house fire on Colorado Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire at a vacant home Friday has been ruled as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD spokesman, Curt Monte reported firefighters arrived to a home in the 1900 block of Colorado Street just before 4:30 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames Aug. 20.

Officials have confirmed, firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it spread to any other structures.

While inside extinguishing the fire, crews had to retreat because the home’s roof began to collapse.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused reportedly $85,000 in damages.

BRPD, EMS and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or contact fire investigators directly at 225-354-1419.

