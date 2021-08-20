Ask the Expert
BESE official issues statement on adjourning meeting after many refused to wear masks

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BESE Vice President and District 2 Rep. Kira Orange Jones issued a statement on Friday, August 20, regarding the board’s super majority decision to adjourn its meeting on Aug. 18 after many in attendance refused to wear masks.

