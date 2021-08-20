Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge Blues Fest delays festival until April 2022

Baton Rouge Blues Festival (Source: batonrougebuesfestivak.org)
Baton Rouge Blues Festival (Source: batonrougebuesfestivak.org)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival, originally scheduled for Sept. 18, will be rescheduled to April 2022 due to the fourth surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana, organizers announced Friday, Aug. 20.

“This decision is based on preserving the health and safety of attendees, volunteers, partners and vendors. The Blues Heritage Awards slated for Thursday, September 16th is also being postponed,” The Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation said in a statement Friday. “We look forward to seeing everyone in Downtown Baton Rouge next April and until then we encourage everyone to adhere to protocols and recommendations put forth by public health officials.”

The news came on the same day that Buku fest, scheduled for October in New Orleans, announced it was also canceling due to the fourth COVID-19 surge.

Organizers say fans who have purchased VIP tickets have the option to retain them until April and refunds will be made available for fans who want one.

An exact festival date for April 2022 has not yet been announced.

