Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Study: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s protection from delta variant weaker after 90 days

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A British study finds protection against the delta variant from the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines weakens within 90 days after the second dose.

The authors noted that two doses of either vaccine still gave at least the same level of protection as after getting a natural coronavirus infection.

The study also said people who were vaccinated after a COVID-19 infection had even more protection than vaccinated individuals who had not had COVID-19.

Also, vaccinated people infected with the delta variant carried “similar peak levels of virus” as unvaccinated people, whereas with the alpha variant, the virus load was much lower in those infected after vaccination.

The study of more than 3 million COVID-19 tests was conducted by Oxford University, Britain’s Office of National Statistics, and the Department for Health and Social Care.

The study has not yet undergone peer review before publication in a scientific journal.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved for emergency use in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Parents outraged at BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting on school COVID-19 protocols; crowd of outraged parents linger
Reports say Janice Spears was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend
Shots fired outside of the Baker Police Department sends one woman to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
File photo
Walmart temporarily closing Denham Springs store for deep cleaning
Baker shooting suspect turns himself in
Suspect in shooting outside of Baker Police Station turns himself in

Latest News

Baton Rouge nurse on a personal mission to save lives amid the pandemic
Baton Rouge nurse on a personal mission to save lives amid the pandemic
Caesars Superdome
Some Saints fans in limbo as season approaches
Dr. Margaret Patterson with Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital recommends parents get...
National Immunization Awareness Month: Make sure your children are caught up on all recommended vaccines
Customers dance inside The Hangout, a popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Thursday,...
Gulf Coast’s beloved ‘Redneck Riviera’ now a virus hotspot