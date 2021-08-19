As schools settle back in, parents voice that they wish for a virtual learning option instead of all in-person instruction

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools across the state are taking one day at a time, several parishes across the capitol region chose to opt-out of virtual learning this year to get their students back in class, but not all parents are too thrilled about it.

“I think they need to focus on just more like the kids’ wellbeing as they should also listen to the parents’ concerns, especially with the numbers rising and also like the numbers rising in STEM as well,” says Jessica Hamilton who is a parent.

In Pointe Coupee Parish, the school district is not doing a virtual option like last year which makes Hamilton worried for her 4th grader especially as COVID cases rise.

“I think they need to do this virtual just like they did things like last year. You know they really need to do it, so that maybe the numbers can go down as well as also get the stress off the parents,” says Hamilton.

Pointe Coupee’s Superintendent Kim Canezaro says that there are four employees and 20 students in the district that tested positive for COVID-19, but over 200 students are having to quarantine due to contact tracing.

“The quarantine is the biggest number, we quarantine children, and it was the same thing last year. They do not become positive, but it is a precaution to keep everyone else healthy,” says Canezaro.

Canezaro says they do have plans set in place for students who do have to quarantine, they are planning to have them join in online so that way students can still listen in to class even if they are out for two weeks. “Of course that is all subject to change, depending on our numbers as they increase for our positive cases,” adds Canezaro.

Pointe Coupee’s Executive School Board is meeting right now to talk about doing weekly COVID-19 testing on students and their faculty that way it can help with their contract tracing.v

