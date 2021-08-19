Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

As schools settle back in, parents voice that they wish for a virtual learning option instead of all in-person instruction

As schools settle back in, parents voice that they wish for a virtual learning option instead...
As schools settle back in, parents voice that they wish for a virtual learning option instead of all in-person instruction(kbtx)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools across the state are taking one day at a time, several parishes across the capitol region chose to opt-out of virtual learning this year to get their students back in class, but not all parents are too thrilled about it.

“I think they need to focus on just more like the kids’ wellbeing as they should also listen to the parents’ concerns, especially with the numbers rising and also like the numbers rising in STEM as well,” says Jessica Hamilton who is a parent.

In Pointe Coupee Parish, the school district is not doing a virtual option like last year which makes Hamilton worried for her 4th grader especially as COVID cases rise.

“I think they need to do this virtual just like they did things like last year. You know they really need to do it, so that maybe the numbers can go down as well as also get the stress off the parents,” says Hamilton.

Pointe Coupee’s Superintendent Kim Canezaro says that there are four employees and 20 students in the district that tested positive for COVID-19, but over 200 students are having to quarantine due to contact tracing.

“The quarantine is the biggest number, we quarantine children, and it was the same thing last year. They do not become positive, but it is a precaution to keep everyone else healthy,” says Canezaro.

Canezaro says they do have plans set in place for students who do have to quarantine, they are planning to have them join in online so that way students can still listen in to class even if they are out for two weeks. “Of course that is all subject to change, depending on our numbers as they increase for our positive cases,” adds Canezaro.

Pointe Coupee’s Executive School Board is meeting right now to talk about doing weekly COVID-19 testing on students and their faculty that way it can help with their contract tracing.v

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say Janice Spears was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend
Shots fired outside of the Baker Police Department sends one woman to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Parents outraged at BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting on school COVID-19 protocols; crowd of outraged parents linger
Fredrick Roddy
Suspect in shooting outside of Baker Police Station turns himself in
File photo
Walmart temporarily closing Denham Springs store for deep cleaning

Latest News

Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home...
Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly hitting staff member
Republic Services has dumped thousands of dollars into political campaign funds amid ongoing...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Republic Services dumps thousands into political campaign funds amid ongoing garbage complaints
WAFB file photo of COVID-19 wastewater testing on LSU's campus
LSU tells Greek chapters to get tested for COVID-19 after cases detected in wastewater
Nonprofit and small business grants available for covid relief
Nonprofit, small business grants available for COVID relief