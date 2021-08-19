Nonprofit and small business grants available for covid relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital Area United Way is one of the many nonprofits people turn to during hard times.

“We are treating this as we would any response to any disaster in our community,” Katie Pritchett with United Way said.

And COVID-19 is no different.

“This is just a very prolonged disaster,” Pritchett said.

She said more people have been coming to them during the pandemic.

“It’s very frustrating when you can’t provide for everyone in the community,” Pritchett said.

But their resources are limited, just like everywhere else.

“This is not the first pandemic St. Vincent De Paul has been through, we were here in the 1818 pandemic,” Michael Acaldo with St. Vincent De Paul said.

Acaldo, said they are still providing meals to people, even though they have to do them to-go style.

“We’re here today, and we’re here to provide the hope and help that people desperately need,” Acaldo said.

More help could be coming to these nonprofits. The Louisiana Department of Revenue is offering grants of up to $25,000 to nonprofits that help the community with meals, education, and job placement.

“This program is so important because right now as Louisiana is in it’s fourth surge of covid, nonprofits have continued to provide that assistance that is so necessary for our communities to recover,” Kimberly Lewis, secretary with the Department of Revenue said.

Acaldo said every little bit of assistance helps them help others recover from the ongoing pandemic.

“Food assistance is one of the things we’re known best for, we’re the number one hot meal provider in the whole capital region, and because of that every dollar that we can get to help further our mission during these difficult times during the pandemic go a long way,” he said.

small businesses employing less than 50 people can also apply for a grant.but if they’re going to apply they have to help with things like job training.

More information can be found on http://revenue.louisiana.gov/.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.