National Immunization Awareness Month: Make sure your children are caught up on all recommended vaccines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As schools and daycares re-open with in-person learning and care, it’s important for parents to make sure they get their kids caught up on necessary vaccines.

It’s National Immunization Awareness Month and doctors said the biggest message is to make sure your children are up to date on vaccines like hepatitis, measles and the list goes on.

“So the main thing is we want anyone who’s around a vulnerable population and can’t get vaccinated to be vaccinated so that’s daycare teachers like mom, dad, cousins friends, anyone that’s over the age of 12 we want vaccinated for COVID, but then we also want them vaccinated for other things like pertussis which is whopping cough,” said Dr. Rachael Kermis, a Family Medicine Doctor with Baton Rouge General.

Kermis said people shouldn’t be putting off their doctor’s visit to stay up to date on vaccines. Getting too far behind on vaccines causes the potential increase in other diseases.

“I think a lot more people are coming in and trying to ask more questions about it, especially people in that age group where we might start getting the COVID vaccine. Parents are coming in wanting to talk to us about the risks, benefits of it,” said Kermis.

Going to the doctor for a well-child visit is also a good idea as they’ll do developmental screenings to check make sure there’s no cognitive, speech or physical delay.

If your child is due for a well-child visit, you can call the doctor’s office and ask about the special measures they have in place and ways they are safely offering well-child visits.

