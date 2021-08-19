Ask the Expert
Mayor Broome declares August Black Philanthropy Month in BR

August has been declared as Black Philanthropy Month in the city of Baton Rouge.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The month of August has been declared as Black Philanthropy Month in Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Aug. 19.

According to a statement released by the Mayor’s Office Thursday, East Baton Rouge Parish and the City of Baton Rouge will join major cities across the country that have already issued a proclamation declaring August as Black Philanthropy Month.

“Black Philanthropy Month honors the resourcefulness and inspiration of black communities and their history of giving as a way to transform communities for our future,” said Mayor Broome.

The Mayor has partnered with local non-profit organization, Community Partners to announce the city’s recent proclamation.

For more information on Black Philanthropy Month, CLICK HERE.

