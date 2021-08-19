Mayor Broome declares August Black Philanthropy Month in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The month of August has been declared as Black Philanthropy Month in Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Aug. 19.

According to a statement released by the Mayor’s Office Thursday, East Baton Rouge Parish and the City of Baton Rouge will join major cities across the country that have already issued a proclamation declaring August as Black Philanthropy Month.

“Black Philanthropy Month honors the resourcefulness and inspiration of black communities and their history of giving as a way to transform communities for our future,” said Mayor Broome.

The Mayor has partnered with local non-profit organization, Community Partners to announce the city’s recent proclamation.

