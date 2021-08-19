Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.
Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Erika Lynn Weems.
She is described as 5′3″ with blue eyes and brown hair.
Weems, was last seen along Charlie Watts Road in Livingston.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office “due to medical concerns, we are attempting to locate.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.
