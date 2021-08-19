Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Erika Lynn Weems.

Erika Lynn Weems, 33 (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

She is described as 5′3″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

Weems, was last seen along Charlie Watts Road in Livingston.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office “due to medical concerns, we are attempting to locate.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

