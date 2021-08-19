Ask the Expert
Hot and Spicy Crab Claws

By Chef John Folse
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Though the crab claws in the following recipe are served chilled, I also like to prepare them warm. As an alternative, return the chilled crab claws and marinating liquid to a sauté pan and bring to a low simmer. Place the warm claws in a chafing dish and serve as an hors d’oeuvre. This is a great example of one recipe serving two purposes.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 pounds blue crab claws

1 tbsp red pepper flakes

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup minced green onions

¼ cup thinly sliced garlic

¼ cup chopped parsley

½ cup red wine vinegar

3 tbsps fresh lemon juice

2 tbsps Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsps soy sauce

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a medium saucepan, heat butter in olive oil over medium-high heat. Add green onions, sliced garlic, parsley and red pepper flakes and sauté 1 minute or until aromatic. Whisk in vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and soy sauce and bring to a low boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 5 minutes. Season to taste using salt, pepper, granulated garlic and hot sauce then remove from heat. Place crab claws in a plastic zipper bag or glass baking dish and pour warm marinade over. Close container and let cool 20 minutes. Refrigerate at least 8 hours. When ready to serve, drain marinade and arrange claws on a serving platter. Serve with crackers or garlic croutons.

