Heat Advisory today, but good rain chances expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and t-storms are a good bet once again today as moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico. However, the National Weather Service has also issued a Heat Advisory for much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge, from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 19 (WAFB)

The advisory is a borderline call with our local criteria requiring the heat index to reach 108°+, but it is possible in some areas. If working outdoors for any length of time, take the heat seriously.

For today, a few showers and t-storms will be possible this morning and rains will likely get a little earlier start than recent days.

Into the afternoon, showers and t-storms are a good bet, with rain chances running 50%-60% across the area.

Rain amounts should be manageable for most, but any stronger storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall.

Rain chances will quickly drop into the 10%-20% range from Friday into the weekend as high pressure builds in from the east. As rain chances drop, temperatures will climb, and heat will be an increasing concern this weekend. Highs could reach the mid 90s on any given day, with heat index values potentially exceeding 105° in some WAFB neighborhoods. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see Heat Advisories posted at some point this weekend.

High pressure will slowly weaken next week, allowing for a return of our typical afternoon storms. The extended forecast hints at the potential for a somewhat more active pattern by the end of the week.

In the tropics, we continue to track both Grace and Henri this morning. Grace remains a hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph as of the 4 a.m. Thursday advisory. It is tracking just south of Cozumel and will make landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula today. It should see some brief weakening over land, but is expected to restrengthen once it emerges in the Bay of Campeche. A second landfall in Mexico is expected at hurricane intensity by early Saturday.

Elsewhere, Henri is just shy of hurricane intensity, with maximum winds of 70 mph as of the 4 a.m. Thursday advisory. Henri is forecast to become a hurricane over the next day or so while looping back to the north. The forecast continues to indicate a close call for a potential landfall in the Northeast. As Henri gets farther north, cooler water should result in some weakening.

