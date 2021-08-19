Head Start Centers in EBR closed for maintenance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome’s office announced Thursday that Head Start Centers in East Baton Rouge Parish will close immediately for maintenance and repairs.

Officials report the Head Start Program will let parents know when the reopening date will be.

The full statement from the Mayor’s Office reads as follows:

Out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of children, families and staff, all Head Start Centers will close immediately for facilities maintenance and repair work to air conditioning and ventilation systems. Our Head Start Program will keep parents informed in a timely manner regarding reopening dates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.