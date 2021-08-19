Ask the Expert
Head Start Centers in EBR closed for maintenance

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome’s office announced Thursday that Head Start Centers in East Baton Rouge Parish will close immediately for maintenance and repairs.

Officials report the Head Start Program will let parents know when the reopening date will be.

The full statement from the Mayor’s Office reads as follows:

