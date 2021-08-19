Frog Legs Provençale

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Provençale refers to the style of cooking from the South of France bordering the region of Provence on the Mediterranean Sea. Tomatoes smothered in garlic and olive oil along with herbes de Provence set the tone for this style of cooking.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

24 frog legs

¼ pound melted butter

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

½ cup sliced garlic

½ cup minced onions

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

2 tbsps flour

½ cup Chardonnay wine

1 cup diced tomatoes

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

3 cups shellfish stock

¼ cup chopped tarragon

Method:

In a 12-inch sauté pan, heat butter in olive oil over medium-high heat. Season frog legs to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add frog legs to pan in batches and sauté 4–5 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove, set aside and keep warm. After all frog legs are sautéed, add sliced garlic to the pan and sauté 2–3 minutes or until slightly golden brown around outer edge. Do not over brown. Add onions and bell peppers and sauté 2–3 additional minutes. Sprinkle in flour, blending well into vegetable mixture. Deglaze with white wine then add tomatoes and green onions. Add stock, bring to a rolling boil and reduce to simmer. Return frog legs to skillet, cover and cook 10–12 minute or until frog cooked thoroughly, stirring occasionally and taking care not to break frog legs. Check for doneness. Adjust seasoning to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Serve 4 legs in a soup bowl and top with an equal portion of sauce Provençale. Garnish with chopped tarragon. You may wish to serve with garlic croutons or over rice or pasta.

