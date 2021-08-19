Ask the Expert
Driver killed in East Feliciana crash

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lousiana State Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday, August 18 around 3:00 p.m.

Troopers began investigating a crash that happened on LA Hwy 67 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Tommi Robinson of Ethel Louisiana.

According to the investigation, the crash occurred as Robinson was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 67 in a 2003 Honda Accord. At the same time a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 67. For unknown reasons, Robinson crossed the centerline into the opposite lane, which ended with the Honda hitting the Chevrolet head-on.

Robinson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but he suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet only had moderate injuries from the crash.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel.  Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions while operating a motor vehicle crash. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to avoid distractions.

