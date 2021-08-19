CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for woman accused of aggravated battery and other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a woman who is wanted for aggravated battery and simple criminal damage to property.

Authorities need help locating Callonia Doris Louise Edmonds.

Edmonds is wanted on the charges of aggravated battery and simple criminal damage to property.

If you have any information on Edmonds please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

