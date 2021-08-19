Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for woman accused of aggravated battery and other charges

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for woman accused of aggravated battery and other charges
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for woman accused of aggravated battery and other charges(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a woman who is wanted for aggravated battery and simple criminal damage to property.

Authorities need help locating Callonia Doris Louise Edmonds.

Edmonds is wanted on the charges of aggravated battery and simple criminal damage to property.

If you have any information on Edmonds please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say Janice Spears was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend
Shots fired outside of the Baker Police Department sends one woman to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Parents outraged at BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting on school COVID-19 protocols; crowd of outraged parents linger
Fredrick Roddy
Suspect in shooting outside of Baker Police Station turns himself in
File photo
Walmart temporarily closing Denham Springs store for deep cleaning

Latest News

Nonprofit and small business grants available for covid relief
Nonprofit and small business grants available for covid relief
A bulldozer toppled off I-10 near College Drive on Thursday, August 19, 2021. No injuries were...
Bulldozer falls off of trailer, causes delays on I-10
Bulldozer causing delays throughout Baton Rouge after falling off trailer on I-10
Bulldozer causing delays throughout Baton Rouge after falling off trailer on I-10
Bulldozer falls of Interstate; causes delays throughout Baton Rouge
Bulldozer falls of trailer on I-10; causes delays throughout Baton Rouge