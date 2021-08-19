Ask the Expert
Controversial Slidell casino will be named Camellia Bay

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino...
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino entertainment complex near Slidell. I will be called Camellia Bay.(WVUE FOX 8)
By Chris Finch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A proposed $325 million casino, being pitched by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, now has a name.

The developer announced Thursday the Slidell-area project will be called Camellia Bay Resort and Casino.

Peninsula Pacific hopes to build the casino and resort near I-10 at the foot of the Twin Span.

Many citizens are against the casino saying it will only enable gambling addiction, human trafficking, among other crime concerns. But others say it will help the economy and create jobs.

St. Tammany Parish voters will be asked to decide on a Nov. 13 referendum to allow riverboat gambling in the parish.

The company asked more than 7,000 people for a preferred name of the casino. Kimberly Frady, a nurse at Ochsner in Slidell, won $5,000 for picking the name first.

