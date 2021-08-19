Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Bulldozer falls off of trailer, causes delays on I-10

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bulldozer fell off of a tractor trailer on I-10 near Acadian and is causing delays throughout Baton Rouge.

A bulldozer toppled off I-10 near College Drive on Thursday, August 19, 2021. No injuries were...
A bulldozer toppled off I-10 near College Drive on Thursday, August 19, 2021. No injuries were reported.(East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Systems)

Officials with DOTD say all lanes on I-10 East at Acadian are now open. Eastbound traffic on the interstate is backed up to LA 415. Westbound traffic is backed up to Essen Lane.

CLICK/TAP HERE FOR THE LATEST TRAFFIC MAP

Drivers are advised to use caution and should expect delays on the interstate system in Baton Rouge Thursday afternoon and evening.

Watch 9News Alert at 4 for more on the traffic conditions throughout Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say Janice Spears was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend
Shots fired outside of the Baker Police Department sends one woman to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Parents outraged at BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting on school COVID-19 protocols; crowd of outraged parents linger
Fredrick Roddy
Suspect in shooting outside of Baker Police Station turns himself in
File photo
Walmart temporarily closing Denham Springs store for deep cleaning

Latest News

Bulldozer causing delays throughout Baton Rouge after falling off trailer on I-10
Bulldozer causing delays throughout Baton Rouge after falling off trailer on I-10
Bulldozer falls of Interstate; causes delays throughout Baton Rouge
Bulldozer falls of trailer on I-10; causes delays throughout Baton Rouge
I-12 West now open at Albany following earlier crash
Traffic was still backed up but moving once I-10 West near Henderson reopened after an...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 West open following earlier overturned tractor trailer