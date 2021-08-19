Bulldozer falls off of trailer, causes delays on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bulldozer fell off of a tractor trailer on I-10 near Acadian and is causing delays throughout Baton Rouge.

A bulldozer toppled off I-10 near College Drive on Thursday, August 19, 2021. No injuries were reported. (East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Systems)

Officials with DOTD say all lanes on I-10 East at Acadian are now open. Eastbound traffic on the interstate is backed up to LA 415. Westbound traffic is backed up to Essen Lane.

The 2 left lanes are now blocked on I-10 East at Acadian Thruway due to an accident. Congestion has reached LA 1. Motorists are advised to use caution. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 19, 2021

Drivers are advised to use caution and should expect delays on the interstate system in Baton Rouge Thursday afternoon and evening.

