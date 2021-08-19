Bulldozer falls off of trailer, causes delays on I-10
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bulldozer fell off of a tractor trailer on I-10 near Acadian and is causing delays throughout Baton Rouge.
Officials with DOTD say all lanes on I-10 East at Acadian are now open. Eastbound traffic on the interstate is backed up to LA 415. Westbound traffic is backed up to Essen Lane.
CLICK/TAP HERE FOR THE LATEST TRAFFIC MAP
Drivers are advised to use caution and should expect delays on the interstate system in Baton Rouge Thursday afternoon and evening.
Watch 9News Alert at 4 for more on the traffic conditions throughout Baton Rouge.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.