BRPD: Baker man found shot to death in his vehicle on Kaufman Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating the fatal shooting of Baker man.

The shooting happened around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 in the 1800 block of Kaufman Street.

Investigators say they found the body of Tredonovan Paynes, 29, of Baker, inside of his vehicle. Paynes died from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say.

Police say they do not have a motive or suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call the department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

