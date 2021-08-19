Suspect in shooting outside of Baker Police Station turns himself in

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man who opened fire on his ex-girlfriend Janice Spears outside of the Baker Police Station has turned himself in.

According to authorities, Fredrick Roddy has turned himself in.

According to family members Fredrick Roddy, has been trying to get back with Spears but she refused to talk to him. She drove away frantically to the Baker Police Station to get help, Roddy reportedly following close behind.

Spears was shot multiple times while she was still sitting in her car, Baker Police rushed out to the parking lot just as Roddy drove off.

She broke off the relationship several months ago, and that Roddy had a history of being aggressive with Spears. Baker’s Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the couple was together for 12 years, and he wishes police knew about their troubled relationship ahead of time.

