Ascension Parish Fire District #3 holding benefit for firefighters injured in New Iberia explosion

Three New Iberia firefighters were injured while responding to a natural gas fire and subsequent explosion on July 29, 2021.(Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Fire District #3 will be selling dinner plates to benefit their fellow firefighters who were injured in an explosion in New Iberia, La., in July.

Crews with Ascension Parish Fire District #3 will be selling plates of jambalaya, white beans, and a roll for $10.

Dinner plates can be pre-ordered by contacting Morgan Wooley at 225-337-4326 or can be purchased in-person at the District #3 fire house beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

The dinner plates will be sold until supplies run out.

Benefit for New Iberia Firefighters(Ascension Parish Fire District #3)

Proceeds from the dinners will benefit New Iberia Firemen Anthony Issac Zamora, Gary Simon, and Gilbert Viator.

Zamora, Simon, and Viator were injured while responding to a natural gas fire at a business in New Iberia on July 29.

The benefit is being sponsored by Prairieville Local 4761, Oak Grove Smokehouse, Blue Runner Beans, and Ascension Paper Products.

Click here to report a typo.

