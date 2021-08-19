Ascension Parish Fire District #3 holding benefit for firefighters injured in New Iberia explosion
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Fire District #3 will be selling dinner plates to benefit their fellow firefighters who were injured in an explosion in New Iberia, La., in July.
Crews with Ascension Parish Fire District #3 will be selling plates of jambalaya, white beans, and a roll for $10.
Dinner plates can be pre-ordered by contacting Morgan Wooley at 225-337-4326 or can be purchased in-person at the District #3 fire house beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
The dinner plates will be sold until supplies run out.
Proceeds from the dinners will benefit New Iberia Firemen Anthony Issac Zamora, Gary Simon, and Gilbert Viator.
Zamora, Simon, and Viator were injured while responding to a natural gas fire at a business in New Iberia on July 29.
The benefit is being sponsored by Prairieville Local 4761, Oak Grove Smokehouse, Blue Runner Beans, and Ascension Paper Products.
