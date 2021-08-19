Ascension Council may have violated Open Meetings Laws; Residents ask AG to investigate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents have sent letters to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office, asking him to investigate a Zoom meeting of their Drainage Board on August 9.

A spokesman with the Attorney General’s Office confirms to WAFB, they have “received the complaints and are looking into it.”

What’s supposed to be a new normal for now, via Zoom, for Ascension Parish government meetings, is now being called into question by some.

“I feel silly that we are doing these council meetings via Zoom, when our children are going to school,” said Councilman Joel Robert, District 2.

There is a clear example from the East Ascension Gravity Drainage District meeting less than 10 days ago, when Joel Robert said this: “My video stopped. I couldn’t join the meeting. I was just now able to join by my telephone.”

“The statute says that all of the members have got to have access to 100% of the meeting, that was not the case. Not only was that not the case, but my vote got denied that I had made beforehand,” said Robert to WAFB.

Three Ascension Parish residents actually sent letters to AG Jeff Landry, asking him to investigate if the council violated any open meetings laws.

Geismar resident Chris Hebert sent one of the letters.

“The reason I think Jeff Landry’s going to be interested in this, is because he has provided on multiple occasions to these public bodies what the recommendations are as it relates to Zoom meetings, and I just feel like they’re not being followed,” said Hebert.

There also may not have been enough members of the council present to consider matters by a 2/3 vote, per the statute below:

Louisiana Revised Statute 42:17.1 Exception for meetings during a gubernatorially declared disaster or emergency

(d) Other matters that are critical or time-sensitive and that in the determination of the presiding officer should not be delayed; however, such matters shall not be considered at the meeting unless the members of the body present at the meeting approve the consideration of the matters by a two-thirds vote.

“There was no intent here to violate the open meetings law. But there’s some concern that the legislative auditors page has a different version of the law, the west law has a different version, and so there’s just some confusion,” said Teri Casso, Ascension Parish Council Chair.

Council Chair Teri Casso admits, there growing pains when it comes to the new Zoom format of government meetings. And she’s not ruling out some do-overs of government meetings.

“If we had a problem, it was something we did in the first meeting in August of the council, if it’s determined that those things need to be re-done, then we certainly intend to,” said Councilwoman Casso.

Councilwoman Casso says the meetings will continue virtually until the parish’s positivity rate goes down.

“This is strictly because we have a serious concern for the members of the council, the staff, that have to be in those meetings, and the public, who want to certainly be able to share their thoughts,” said Casso.

WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ asked Casso why the sudden urge to switch to Zoom council meetings, after residents have been packing council meetings the past few months.

“When the Parish President became ill, right after August 1, he wanted to be able to attend meetings and so it was, it was. I’m not going to say he requested it, because I didn’t talk to him personally about it, but I did speak to members of his team. And it was expressed to me that he wanted to be able to be present. And the only way to be able to do that, was to go to virtual. And he was ill. And our COVID positivity rate in the parish was already at 22%. And so I was very concerned. In fact, I had already been considering going to virtual, by this meeting that we’re getting ready to have on Thursday. And when the Parish President was ill and the positivity rate was so high, I decided to pull the trigger and go to virtual then, so that the Parish President could participate in meetings, and so that we could protect our citizens and ourselves. Two of us since have been quarantined,” said Casso.

WAFB reached out to Councilman Dempsey Lambert, but he did not get back to us at this time.

On Thursday the council will look to adopt an ordinance when it comes to how they do these Zoom meetings in the future.

It reads:

“Description: Approval of Agenda - agenda items will only be considered by a 2/3 vote of the Council

during a Virtual Meeting per Open Meetings Law with the exception of those items with the code

HSW (health, safety, and welfare of the public)”

To view the agenda for Thursday’s minutes, click here: http://www.ascensionparish.net/new-agendas-and-minutes/

