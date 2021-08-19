Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Antibody infusion treatment shows promise in fight against COVID

By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors are seeing promising results with an outpatient antibody treatment. They say this treatment is bringing hope in a time when it’s most needed. With almost all our hospitals completely overwhelmed and understaffed, doctors and nurses are looking for any sign of relief to keep COVID patients from needing to go to the hospital. And so far this treatment appears to be just that.

It’s not another vaccine, and it’s not a cure for the virus either. But it is showing to be a highly effective treatment for those infected with the virus. So far, doctors have used monoclonal antibody infusion on 9,700 patients throughout Louisiana.

“The results of this have been excellent. For the 9,700 patients only 28 of those have been admitted to the hospital after getting monoclonal antibodies,” said Warner Thomas, President, and CEO of Ochsner Health.

Unlike the vaccine, which works as a protective layer against covid, the antibody infusion helps prevent the virus from replicating. In other words, keeps it from getting worse. It’s passive immunotherapy that can prevent hospitalization and death. But it does not take the place of patients requiring a shot after they’ve been treated.

“When you look at those numbers the 28 out of 9,700 it’s less than .3% who actually get the infusion that wind up having to be hospitalized so it’s a very good treatment,” said Dr. Robert Hart with Ochsner.

Healthcare workers are using the Regeneron product for infected patients who have not yet been hospitalized.

“And the idea is to give people passive immunity at the time they’re initially infected. We want to give it early within the first 3-4 days of becoming sick with covid”, said Dr. Sandy Kemmerly with Ochsner. “Not everyone that tests, not every perfectly healthy 18 to 20 something actually is at risk for more severe disease but if it’s appropriate to be treated, we will treat them with the monoclonal,” Dr. Kemmerly continued.

Doctors also tell say because this is not a substitute for the vaccine, they are recommending those who get the antibody infusion to get the shot 90 days after they’ve received the treatment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say Janice Spears was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend
Shots fired outside of the Baker Police Department sends one woman to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Fredrick Roddy
Suspect in shooting outside of Baker Police Station turns himself in
Parents outraged at BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting on school COVID-19 protocols; crowd of outraged parents linger
BRPD: Baker man found shot to death in his vehicle on Kaufman Street

Latest News

Residents complain about missed garbage pickups.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Republic Services dumps thousands into political campaign funds amid ongoing garbage complaints
Theatre Baton Rouge is performing 'Clue,' the 1985 movie inspired by the classic board game.
'Clue' kicks off 76th season at Theatre Baton Rouge
Schools across the state are taking one day at a time, several parishes across the Capital...
As schools settle back in, parents voice that they wish for a virtual learning option instead of all
Antibody Infusion Treatment
Antibody infusion treatment shows promise in fight against COVID