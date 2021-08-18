Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school

WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in...
WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school(WFIE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Board of Elementary and Second Education (BESE) will respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school.

Click here to see Jeff Landry’s response.

The meeting will happen on Wednesday, August 18 at 9:00 a.m in the Caliborne Building room 1-100, The Louisiana Purchase Room, 1201 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802.

To watch the live stream of the meeting click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
One person was injured in a shooting at Hubben's Supermarket in Port Allen on Sunday, August...
‘Self-defense shooting’ outside supermarket leaves 2 women injured; 2 other women arrested
A shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Plank Road at Harding Boulevard sent one man...
Shooting outside gas station sends 1 to hospital
Baton Rouge Police Department
Missing BR woman found safe

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams (33)
Seahawks make former Tiger Jamal Adams highest paid safety in the NFL
COVID vaccine
Vaccine researcher explains why healthy people need a 3rd COVID vaccine shot
Surveillance camera
Local Non-profit donates money to upgrade BRPD cameras
Should you get a third dose of the covid vaccine?
Should you get a third dose of the covid vaccine?