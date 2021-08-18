Ask the Expert
Walmart temporarily closing Denham Springs store for deep cleaning

File photo
File photo(Phil Anderson)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRING, La. (WAFB) - The Walmart on Range Avenue in Denham Springs will temporarily close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 for crews to “thoroughly clean and sanitize the building,” a spokesperson for Walmart’ says.

The company says it’s performing the cleaning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish.

“As an essential business and a member of the Denham Springs community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” the company said.

The store will stay closed through Thursday to give enough time for a third-party company to sanitize the building and for employees to restock the shelves.

It will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

The company says the store will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines upon reopening on Friday. Customers can get vaccinated through walk-in visits or by making an appointment online.

