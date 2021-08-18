Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Vacant house fire on Lettsworth Street targeted for second time

A vacant house on Lettsworth Street has been targeted for the second time due to arson...
A vacant house on Lettsworth Street has been targeted for the second time due to arson according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house on Lettsworth Street has been targeted for the second time due to arson according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials state that the house fire occurred in the 500 block of Lettsworth St. on Wednesday, August 18 around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread to neighboring structures.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the multiple fires at this address is urged to contact fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Baton Rouge Police Department
Missing BR woman found safe
One killed and another injured in shooting on Simplex Street.
1 person killed, another injured in shooting on Simplex Street
Jimiren Felder was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants,...
Authorities trying to locate missing Ponchatoula teen, sheriff says
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Louisiana’s two U.S. senators at odds over infrastructure bill
United Way: Lower medical costs with prescription discount cards, several school resources available
If you plan on traveling to the Rose Bowl for LSU’s season opener on Sept. 4, masks will be...
L.A. County issues new mask mandate, will be required for LSU-UCLA game
Baton Rouge nun searching for aid to help sisters after massive Haiti earthquake
Baton Rouge nun searching for aid to help sisters after massive Haiti earthquake