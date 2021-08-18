Vacant house fire on Lettsworth Street targeted for second time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house on Lettsworth Street has been targeted for the second time due to arson according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials state that the house fire occurred in the 500 block of Lettsworth St. on Wednesday, August 18 around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread to neighboring structures.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the multiple fires at this address is urged to contact fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

