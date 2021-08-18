United Way: Lower medical costs with prescription discount cards, several school resources available

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Surprise medical bills and expensive doctors visits are adding up as we get through this pandemic. A recent study shows debt from medical care has skyrocketed in the United States. More than half of all the bills in collection right now are medical bills meaning debt collectors have gotten involved.

The Capital Area United Way wants you to know a out their SingleCare program. SingleCare is a prescription discount card that can be downloaded from https://www.cauw.org/singlecare and may be used at many of the pharmacies in our area including Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.

The card may be used with or without insurance to gain discounts on your prescriptions. SingleCare can also arrange for home delivery of your prescriptions, saving your family valuable time as you get back into the swing of academic and sports schedules.

Restarting school after summer is hard enough, but the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic has made school a tough reality for our youth. United Way is offering mental supports available 24/7- always anonymous. You get immediate connection to live, clinically trained mental health counselors.

Crisis Teen Text: 504-777-EASE

Crisis Teen Online Chat: www.cauw.org/211

OR call 211

Services are a great way for students to advocate for their own mental health needs while maintaining privacy about subjects they may not feel comfortable reaching out to an adult about. Parents, talk to your teens about the anxieties of returning back into the school environment. Let your child know it’s okay to reach out for help.

They said schools should take note of their services. Inform your guidance counselors and school staff of their availability. Encourage students to step away from triggering situations and seek the help they need on the spot.

