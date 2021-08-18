Ask the Expert
St. Helena Schools testing all students for Covid

Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
By Austin Kemker
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena Schools is testing all students in its district for covid after several students caught the virus when school started.

Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph said the decision was made to determine how much of the virus was inside of the school and if leaders should alter how the school is being held.

“We’ll make a decision about what needs to happen at all our campuses, whether we can continue face to face, whether we should be in a hybrid version, a hybrid situation or should we do full virtual,” Dr. Joseph said.

As of Wednesday after testing nearly 300 students, 12 tested positive. It was not enough to meet the 5% threshold to trigger the district to alter its plans.

At the beginning of the school year, each student’s parent signed a release for Southeast Community Healthcare to provide care to the students, which includes administering Covid tests. Joseph said parents were still told the testing would be done and they had an opportunity to opt-out if they wanted. She said she had no push back from parents.

