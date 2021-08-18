Sixth and last recall petition filed for Ascension Parish councilmember

ASCENSION, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday morning Ascension Parish residents were at the Secretary of State’s office filing the sixth and final petition to recall one of their council members.

“That is what kind of is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Catrina Bonomolo, a lifelong Ascension Parish resident, said.

A June meeting of the Ascension Parish drainage board led to residents calling for six parish council members to be removed from office.

“We just see our parish going in a negative direction and we need leaders that want to be positive and want to make a difference and see our parish grow in a very good way,” Bonomolo said.

Bonomolo said the direction she sees the parish going is enough to make her want to take action.

“Because none of the councilmen, only three listened to us. There were people after people after people begging them not to do some of the things they did and they still did it,” she said.

Wednesday, Bonomolo filed a petition to recall councilmember Dal Waguespack.

The councilman could not be reached for a comment Wednesday.

Councilmember Corey Orgeron, who is also being recalled, said the process is disappointing, but he’s glad his constituents are involved.

“I think that there direction is being misled by that have distinct personal agendas but whenever the American public gets involved with government and politics I think we can only get better as a nation and as a parish,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron said he stands by his decision from the June drainage board meeting, removing parish president Clint Cointment as head of the drainage board.

“I’ve been very disappointed in Mr. Cointment’s role as drainage director to this point,” Orgergon said, “if you’re not going to answers those questions and work with the people who are responsible for drainage in the parish, then I don’t know if we had any other options.”

Cointment’s removal is part of the reason some residents want the six councilmembers removed along with the council’s vote approving a development ban.

These residents tell me they’re trying to get 3,000 signatures.

They’ll have 180 days, or until February 14th, 2022, to do that.

