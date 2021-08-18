Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: The Ghost

SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: The Ghost
SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: The Ghost(WAFB)
By Rick Portier
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No matter how bad your worst job interview went, chances are, you probably were not punched in the face. Later this month a Lafayette man interviews for his dream job and a punch in the face is the easy part.

Now, it's up to Flether to go out there and punch some guys in the face and get a contract.
Now, it's up to Flether to go out there and punch some guys in the face and get a contract.(WAFB)

On the mats inside Gladiator’s Academy in Lafayette, kids test each other every week. Their strength, their grit, their mind. They have to in order to exell at the combat sport of Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. “You have a decision, a conversation that goes on in your head.” said trainer AJ Fletcher.

Most days, it’s a friendly mat session, but Fletcher knows tests like these matter. “You can turn and run and look for a way out -- give your opponent an easy submission,” he said, “or you can take that.”

When he is not training kids, The Ghost, as Fletcher is known in the cage, is testing himself. “The first time I got in the ring was a sparring match,” Fletcher said. “I got dropped with a body shot. All the air I ever breathed left my body.”

That was more than five years ago. Since then, he’s come a long way: 10 amateur fights, and an undefeated 8-0 record since turning pro. “When the door closes, you can’t lie to yourself anymore,” Fletcher said. “Fighting is truth. Whatever comes out in there, most of the time is what’s true day-to-day.”

Gladiator’s manager, Josh Artigue has been impressed with Fletcher since he entered the gym five years ago. “Every day I train with him is the most impressive thing about him,” he said. “He puts in the time. He puts in the effort.”

The work has paid off. Fletcher has impressed some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. Now, he’s preparing for the fight of his life. “It’s the most intense job interview you could think of.” One where a punch in the face is the least of his worries.

It’s a three-round test in front of Ultimate Fighting Championship owner, Dana White, and boradcast on ESPN+. At stake, a four-fight contract with the biggest MMA circuit in the world, the UFC. “All the work. all the 5 years. all the late nights, the early mornings, that stuff has paid off.” said Fletcher.

With the brass ring in sight, the tests are constant, from his training partners and his students. “I teach a little kid’s class, and the amount of techniques I learn from those little dudes is incredible,” Fletcher said.

It’s all to leave no doubt in his interview on August 31 in Las Vegas. “The only reason I wouldn’t be able to get there -- It’s not because of anything outside of myself,” Fletcher said. “It’s not because of the world. It’s not because I wouldn’t get a shot. It’s because of me.”

Artigue, who watched MMA’s Dustin Porrier start his championship journey at Gladiator Academy, like’s Fletcher’s chances. “He’s not going to lose for lack of effort, and lack of work,” he said.

Now, it’s up to Flether to go out there and punch some guys in the face and get a contract.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Baton Rouge Police Department
Missing BR woman found safe
Parents outraged at BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting on school COVID-19 protocols; crowd of outraged parents linger
One killed and another injured in shooting on Simplex Street.
1 person killed, another injured in shooting on Simplex Street
Jimiren Felder was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants,...
Authorities trying to locate missing Ponchatoula teen, sheriff says

Latest News

BESE board meeting on masks abruptly ends due to outraged parents
BESE board meeting on masks abruptly ends due to outraged parents
Authorities searching for hit and run suspect
Southern University vaccine event faces criticism as videos surface online
With nearly half the student body reporting, nearly 85 percent are partially or fully vaccinated
Walmart in Denham Springs temporarily closing for cleaning
Walmart in Denham Springs temporarily closing for cleaning