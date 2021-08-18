Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Seahawks make former Tiger Jamal Adams highest paid safety in the NFL

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams (33)
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams (33)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (WAFB) - The Seattle Seahawks have made All-Pro safety Jamal Adams the highest paid safety in the league after the two came to terms on a four-year contract extension.

The former LSU star was entering his final year of his rookie contract and was looking to extend his stay in Seattle after being traded by the New York Jets during the 2020 off-season.

The deal for Adams is a four-year extension $70 million deal with a max value of $72 million, a $20 million signing bonus and includes $38 million guaranteed.

Adams, had been at training camp, but had not been participating in any practices or games.

The former No. 6 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and the past three seasons he has been named to the Pro Bowl.

Adams, set the NFL’s record for sacks by a defensive back in 2020 with 9.5. He led the team in sacks as well as tackles-for-loss with 14 and 30 pressures.

He has started 58 games in his four year career with two career interceptions, two touchdowns, 28 pass deflections seven forced fumbles, 356 total tackles, 21.5 sacks and 39 tackles-for-loss.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
One person was injured in a shooting at Hubben's Supermarket in Port Allen on Sunday, August...
‘Self-defense shooting’ outside supermarket leaves 2 women injured; 2 other women arrested
A shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Plank Road at Harding Boulevard sent one man...
Shooting outside gas station sends 1 to hospital
Baton Rouge Police Department
Missing BR woman found safe

Latest News

Officials says a post claiming "No Vaccine, No Hunting" is false.
LDWF says ‘No Vaccine, No Hunting’ graphic circulating on social media is false
Max Johnson and the Tigers open at UCLA on Sept. 4.
‘Humble’ Max Johnson ready to lead LSU as QB1
LSU Women's Basketball
Kim Mulkey adds four-star forward for class of 2021
The Saints and Ochsner Health are offering a chance to win free game tickets to people who...
Saints, Ochsner offer chance to win game tickets at Tuesday’s regional vaccination drive