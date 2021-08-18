Scattered storms next couple of days, building heat this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather over the next couple of days, although we may see a slight uptick in rain chances. By the weekend, building high pressure will result in significantly drier weather and somewhat hotter conditions.

Futurecast fore Wednesday, August, 18. (WAFB)

WPC precipitation forecast through next Wednesday, August 25. (WAFB)

For today, isolated showers will develop through the morning hours, mostly south of I-10. But in a pattern we’ve grown used to, scattered storms will build inland into the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 90s. Today’s rain chances will run about 50% and a few storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, August 18. (WAFB)

Thursday shapes up to be a similar day, with a 50%-60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and highs in the low 90s. Again on Thursday, best rain chances will occur during the afternoon.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, August 18. (WAFB)

High pressure builds overhead this weekend, making it more likely that high temperatures will reach the mid 90s in some WAFB neighborhoods. Additionally, heat index values could flirt with Heat Advisory criteria at times, so be careful if you have any outdoor plans. Rain chances will run 20%-30% on Friday and only 10%-20% for Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical depression Fred continues to lift northward through the eastern part of the country this morning. Heavy rainfall is the primary threat going forward, with Flash Flood Watches extending as far north as New York State and Vermont. Significant flooding and some severe weather was experienced in parts of the Carolinas on Tuesday.

4 a.m. Wednesday, August 18 update of Tropical Storm Grace. (WAFB)

Grace continues to gradually strengthen this morning as it moves into the western Caribbean. Max winds are 65 mph as of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory and Grace could reach the Yucatan Peninsula at hurricane intensity. Beyond that, it will continue across the Bay of Campeche, making a second landfall in Mexico over the weekend.

4 a.m. Wednesday, August 18 update for Tropical Storm Henri. (WAFB)

The forecast for Henri has trended a bit closer to the East Coast of the U.S. over the last 24 hours. Max winds are 65 mph as of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory. Henri is also forecast to become a hurricane over the next day or two and areas of coastal New England will be monitoring its progress closely.

