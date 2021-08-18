‘My automobile doesn’t run off pixie dust & unicorn urine’ - Kennedy urges POTUS to not call on OPEC to increase oil production

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s no secret that gas prices have skyrocketed across the country and here at home, the highest they’ve been in 7 years.

President Biden’s Administration is now calling on OPEC, the group of countries that handle oil exports, to do more in combating rising energy prices.

But Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy says the solution, is literally right in our backyard, meaning the Gulf of Mexico.

And the most effective way to reduce the price you pay at the pump, is to “unleash clean, affordable and reliable American energy.”

“It’s nonsense on a stick. It’s like a rock only dumber,” said Senator Kennedy (R).

Sen. Kennedy is among two dozen of his Republican colleagues, who sent this letter to President Biden, asking him not to call on OPEC to increase their oil production, in response to rising gas prices.

“My automobile doesn’t run off pixie dust and unicorn urine. It takes gasoline, and that comes from oil.

And we’ve shut down our domestic sources to buy the product from countries that hate us. And its bone deep, down to the marrow, stupid,” said the senator.

Mr. Biden signed an executive order back in January, that stopped new oil and gas leases on federal land and waters. The senator says that put Louisiana in a bind.

“China has probably built a new coal-powered power plant since you and I have been talking and what my colleagues want us to do is destroy the American economy but let China off scot free. That’s not going to stop climate change,” said Kennedy.

“We’re seeing them (politicians) standing up and fighting in the interests of the bottom line of large fossil fuel industries,” said Logan Burke, executive director for the Alliance for Affordable Energy.

Burke says Louisiana has got to move away from fossil fuels and invest in more clean energy options.

“The inter-governmental panel on climate change said, we’ve got to turn off the taps, we’ve got to stop investing and putting all of our eggs in the oil basket,” said Burke.

“We need to have a stable, domestic energy supply because the demand is there,” said Tyler Gray, President and General Counsel to Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.

But Gray says they’d like to collaborate on ways to reduce the impact the industry, may have on the climate.

“And when you start talking about the Gulf of Mexico has the lowest carbon intensity of any production in oil in the world, except for Saudi Arabia, except for when it comes on a vessel. And then those emissions actually make Gulf of Mexico the lowest,” Said Gray.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R) agrees with Senator Kennedy and says Mr. Biden needs to support clean American energy production, over-relying on foreign oil and creating more jobs overseas.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, the Justice Department is appealing the court decision from earlier this summer to temporarily block the Biden Administration’s pause on new federal oil and gas leases.

In June, the court sided with more than a dozen states that sued.

