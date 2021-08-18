Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Mastercard to phase out magnetic stripes

Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards...
Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards with the stripe.(Source: Mastercard)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The magnetic stripe on your Mastercard is going away.

Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards with the stripe.

“It’s time to fully embrace these best-in-class capabilities, which ensure consumers can pay simply, swiftly and with peace of mind,” Ajay Bhalla, president of Mastercard’s Cyber & Intelligence business, said on the company website. “What’s best for consumers is what’s best for everyone in the ecosystem.”

The stripe will be gone sooner in Europe, where they’ll start to disappear in 2024.

By 2029, no new Mastercard credit or debit cards will be issued with them.

The magnetic stripe has had a good run.

They first appeared in the early 1960s but have begun to lose favor with the development of chip cards with microprocessors. Many also are embedded with tiny antennae to enable contactless transactions.

Biometric cards are another development, which combines fingerprints with chips for another layer of security.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Baton Rouge Police Department
Missing BR woman found safe
Parents outraged at BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting on school COVID-19 protocols; crowd of outraged parents linger
One killed and another injured in shooting on Simplex Street.
1 person killed, another injured in shooting on Simplex Street
Jimiren Felder was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants,...
Authorities trying to locate missing Ponchatoula teen, sheriff says

Latest News

BESE board meeting on masks abruptly ends due to outraged parents
BESE board meeting on masks abruptly ends due to outraged parents
Authorities searching for hit and run suspect
Southern University vaccine event faces criticism as videos surface online
FILE - Author Joe Galloway talks to reporters after services for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore,...
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
With nearly half the student body reporting, nearly 85 percent are partially or fully vaccinated