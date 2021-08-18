Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

L.A. County issues new mask mandate, will be required for LSU-UCLA game

If you plan on traveling to the Rose Bowl for LSU’s season opener on Sept. 4, masks will be...
If you plan on traveling to the Rose Bowl for LSU’s season opener on Sept. 4, masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. The L.A. Department of Health announced on Monday, August 16. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - If you plan on traveling to the Rose Bowl for LSU’s season opener on Sept. 4, masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. The L.A. Department of Health announced on Monday, August 16.

The order states that everyone attending outdoor events with more than 10,000 people will have to wear a mask “except when actively eating or drinking.”

The order goes into effect Thursday, August 19. The department of health stated “the mask can be removed briefly to eat or drink, and that it must be immediately put back on afterward.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Baton Rouge Police Department
Missing BR woman found safe
One killed and another injured in shooting on Simplex Street.
1 person killed, another injured in shooting on Simplex Street
Jimiren Felder was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants,...
Authorities trying to locate missing Ponchatoula teen, sheriff says
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams (33)
Seahawks make former Tiger Jamal Adams highest paid safety in the NFL
Max Johnson and the Tigers open at UCLA on Sept. 4.
‘Humble’ Max Johnson ready to lead LSU as QB1
LSU kicker Cade York (36) kicks a long field goal to give the Tigers the lead during a game...
LSU treasures kicker Cade York
LSU was back on the field Monday, August 16, following Saturday's first scrimmage of fall camp.
LSU Football Practice: 8-16-21