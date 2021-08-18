Ask the Expert
Jay Johnson names Tyler Nordgren new Director of Baseball Operations

LSU Baseball
(Source: Josh Auzenne / WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson announced on Wednesday, August 18 that Tyler Nordgren would be the new Director of Baseball Operations for the Tigers.

Nordgren, previously worked under coach Johnson at Arizona in 2021 as the Director of Operations for the Wildcats. Arizona won the PAC-12 title and advanced to the College World Series last season.

He worked as an assistant coach in 2020 at Point Loma Nazarene University, his alma mater. Nordgren, coached the Sea Lions’ catchers, infielders and hitters while also assisting in recruiting. Under his guidance, Point Loma finished the shortened 2020 season ranked fourth in the PacWest Conference in batting average.

During his senior year at Point Loma he hit .356 in 2014 tied for the team lead and rank No. 9 in the conference while earning All-PacWest honors. He joined Point Loma after prepping at James Madison, where he played two varsity seasons for the Warhawks.

