BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 2,000 people are dead, and close to 10,000 were injured after a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti over the weekend.

Among the survivors are three nuns with ties to the Baton Rouge area.

Baton Rouge nun searching for aid to help sisters after massive Haiti earthquake (WAFB)

“Oh my gosh. My heart just hit the floor,” said Sr. Martha Abshire.

Sr. Abshire with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady says three of their sisters are living there as a part of their Haiti Healthcare Project.

She believes the sisters were headed to mass near the epicenter when the earthquake struck. Their convent and hospital were severely damaged.

“We got news of them on the way from France. They were able to go to an internet cafe somewhere and spoke to our sisters in France and told them they were in a car when the earthquake hit and that’s what saved them,” said Abshire.

Abshire says it was a painful reminder of where she was more than a decade ago.

“I had this pain in the pit of my stomach because I was there for the 2010 earthquake, and we were 75 miles away and we felt it dramatically,” said Abshire.

Their biggest problem now is trying to get the sister’s help and a new place to live.

On top of trying to fight roadblocks to send aid, they’re also dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Grace.

“They have so many of the thugs and gangs blockading the roads with guns, and when they blockade, I’m talking about trees and all kinds of stuff. They already announced yesterday they will now allow humanitarian aid that they will not go past the barricade,” said Abshire.

Abshire says as long as they keep their faith strong, her sisters will make it out just fine.

“The times I was concerned about being kidnapped, I placed my entire life in the hand of Jesus, and told him if that’s to be, it will be. No use to fretting and getting sick over something that hasn’t happened yet. So, to not be victimized, don’t allow the situation to victimize you,” said Abshire.

You can donate and help the sisters by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.