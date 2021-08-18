Authorities searching for hit and run suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a hit and run on Florida Boulevard around 3:00 a.m on Wednesday, August 18.
According to investigators a vehicle was traveling east on Florida Boulevard and struck a pedestrian trying to cross the road. After the crash, the vehicle failed to stop and 35-year-old Barry Pace was pronounced dead at the scene.
Through an anonymous tip, authorities were able to identify the vehicle that left the scene as a Kia Forte.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Traffic Homicide Division at 389-7819, or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867
