Authorities searching for hit and run suspect

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a hit and run on Florida Boulevard around 3:00 a.m on Wednesday, August 18.

According to investigators a vehicle was traveling east on Florida Boulevard and struck a pedestrian trying to cross the road. After the crash, the vehicle failed to stop and 35-year-old Barry Pace was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an anonymous tip, authorities were able to identify the vehicle that left the scene as a Kia Forte.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Traffic Homicide Division at 389-7819, or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867

