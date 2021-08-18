Authorities respond to fire at storage facility in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Walker Fire Department say they are investigating the cause of a fire at a storage facility that burned for several hours Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The blaze started around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Tellus Self Storage in the 9700 block of Florida Boulevard.

Employees at a business next-door to the storage facility saw the flames and called the fire department.

Walker Fire officials say they had to request assistance from nine other area fire departments to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters say the metal inside the facility acted as an insulator and made it difficult to fight the flames.

Investigators believe 20 to 25 storage units on the right side of the building were affected by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

