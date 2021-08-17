Tips on how to save money when stocking up for school supplies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School is in session for several students in the Capital Region, and now that we have a better idea of what school will look like, we have some tips for school supply shopping. As teachers and students stock up for a safe year, the BBB has some tips on how to keep the expenses to a minimum.

“You want to make sure you identify your needs,” said Carmen Million, President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana. “If you need to purchase something like a laptop or an iPad. You want to make sure you identify that need and you comparison shop, so you want to make sure that you go online and you check the prices whether it’s local stores or online you want to make sure you do your homework.”

The BBB recommends the following tips when looking for school-related items, either in person or online.

Retailers are eager for shoppers to come back, but with restrictions. Mask mandates, social distancing, hand sanitizer, and other precautions may still be in place for some locations, as well as rules for those who have not been vaccinated. When trying on the latest fall fashions, contact the retailer ahead of time for their requirements. Consider following CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting items upon arriving home.

You should also research big ticket items. Check with your child’s school to determine their technology requirements and determine if there are any changes necessary to the home’s high-speed internet. According to NRF, 63% of consumers expect at least some school and college classes to take place online this year, up from 55% when the original survey was conducted in July 2020.

Before purchasing an expensive laptop, tablet or other computer accessories, research the brands, warranty, customer reviews, and the prices at various stores to make sure you have the best deal. Also, look up the retailer’s reputation on BBB.org.

You should shop smart with sales and tax-free weekends. Compare prices between different retail stores, save coupons, sign up for email alerts and redeem any cash-back or rebate offers. This will help get the best deals and stay within budget. Also, your state may have a tax-free weekend, enabling you to buy clothes, school supplies and other items without paying sales tax. To see what your state offers, check out this resource from the Federation of Tax Administrators.

Ask for discounts. Many stores and software companies offer discounts. Some of them are available to students that have either a .edu email address or a student ID. Others may have a discount for signing up for marketing materials or surf the internet for online coupons and discounts (make certain they are affiliated with the retailer). Even if you don’t see a discount advertised at the store, it doesn’thurt to ask.

Consider buying in bulk. If meeting in person, some teachers may ask parents to buy bulk items (paper towels, tissues, wipes, hand sanitizer) for the entire classroom to use throughout the year. Compare lists with other parents and see if costs can be shared.

Shop wisely, safely online. When shopping online, be wary of “clickbait” ads that feature items that imply that you may want or need it based on the search history. Scammers could be trying to drive you to a different website to potentially steal personal information. Take note of the ad and go to the store’s website by directly typing into the search bar. Make a note of the website’s privacy policy, contact information, and always use a credit card when making a purchase.

Here are some tips from the BBB when it comes to back to school shopping for tech supplies.

Shop with familiar retailers. Laptops, tablets or other tech accessories can be a major investment. Shop with businesses you know and trust to ensure you’re getting a quality product and good customer service.

Don’t buy from impostors. Fraudsters may use the name, logo and other characteristics of brands you trust. Closely examine the website to verify that they are who they say they are.

Approach low prices with caution. Low prices and short-term sales could be a sign you’ve encountered a scam. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Some companies rarely offer sales . Do more research if a company that rarely discounts products is offering a huge sale. The products may be used or refurbished, or it could be a fake website.

Know what you’re shopping for. Set a budget, identify what capabilities will benefit your student and compare your options. Then, shop around for a reliable seller. Researching the best product for your needs will help you avoid scams and buyer’s remorse.

Ensure you know who the seller is. Some big-box retailers allow third-party sellers to list items on their site, and those items can be hard to distinguish from the rest. Read all the fine print to ensure you’re comfortable with the seller.

Finish your shopping early. Supply shortages are possible, especially as large numbers of consumers begin shopping for the same products. Do your shopping now to avoid paying higher prices or falling victim to a scam.

Learn more about avoiding scams when shopping online: BBB Tip: Smart Shopping Online.

