Should you get a third dose of the covid vaccine?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “If we wouldn’t have an option, people would be asking for an option,” Ascension Parish resident Evelyn Mabile said.

Mabile said she and her husband are part of the high-risk category that is eligible for a third dose of the covid vaccine.

“My husband is doing his research, which there’s pros and cons to everything but you need to be honest with yourself, take care of yourself, and respectful of others,” Mabile said.

Medical officials at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital said anyone who is immunocompromised should get a third shot, if they got their first two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Right now, a booster shot is not authorized for people who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

OLOL doctor Sandhya Mani said you should try to get the same type of vaccine as your first two doses, but if you can’t it’s okay to get another one.

“Currently in our city, 40 to 44 percent of our breakthrough, hospitalized patients are immunocompromised. And those patients, if they contract COVID-19 have a very high transmissibility, so they will be the ones to give this to others within their households,” Mani said.

Mani said the vaccine is the best way to fight the virus.

“So we are looking to give that immune boost to those patients in order to keep them out of the hospitals, which are already really compromised at this point,” Mani said.

According to the CDC, you should get a third dose of the vaccine if you have been receiving cancer treatment for any tumor or blood cancer, received an organ transplant and are taking medicine that suppresses the immune system, received a stem cell transplant in the last two years, have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome), have advanced or untreated HIV, or have active treatment with high-dose corticosteriods or other drugs that suppress your immune response.

If you have any questions, ask your healthcare provider.

