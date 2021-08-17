BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We continue to track some showers and t-storms on radar. A few pockets of heavy rain fell causing a couple localized bullseyes.

Sct'd storms thru Thursday; drier by the weekend (WAFB)

This will be the general trend through Thursday as we contend with sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms again Wednesday and especially Thursday. By Friday a ridge of high pressure will move overhead limiting rain chances and cranking up the thermostat.

Afternoon highs will climb from the low 90°s the next few days to the mid 90°s by the weekend. Feels like temperatures will come close to Heat Advisory criteria (108°) over the weekend.

We stay mainly dry into the first part of next week before rain chances start to return to a more typical summertime pattern by the middle and end of next week.

