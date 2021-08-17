Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Scattered storms today, no threat locally from tropics

Future radar for Tuesday, August 17.
Future radar for Tuesday, August 17.(WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fairly typical summer weather will persist over the next few days as southerly winds usher in Gulf moisture, leading to daily rounds of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. In the tropics, we continue to track Grace and Henri, but neither system is expected to impact the northern Gulf Coast.

WPC precipitation forecast through Tuesday, August 24.
WPC precipitation forecast through Tuesday, August 24.(WAFB)

For today, isolated showers can be expected through the morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon as temperatures climb into the 90s. Today’s rain chances will run 40% to 50% and as we continue to emphasize, any stronger storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, August 17.
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, August 17.(WAFB)

The pattern should largely remain unchanged through Thursday, with rain chances ranging from 40% to 60% and highs topping out in the low 90s. By the weekend, high pressure is expected to build in from the east. While that high will shield us from Grace and any other tropical threats, it will also lead to an uptick in heat over the weekend. Highs could reach the mid 90s in some neighborhoods, with the potential for heat index values to reach or exceed 105°.

10 day forecast for Tuesday, August 17.
10 day forecast for Tuesday, August 17.(WAFB)

In the tropics, Fred is lifting northward across the Southeast as of early Tuesday morning. Fred was finally downgraded to a tropical depression as of 4 a.m., but heavy rain and severe weather will continue to be possible as it track northward through the eastern U.S. over the next couple of days.

Elsewhere, Grace continues westward in the Caribbean this morning, with maximum winds of 40 mph. The forecast continues to show a general west to west-northwest track, with a landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula by Thursday and a second, final landfall in Mexico over the weekend.

NHC Tuesday, August 17 4 a.m. update for Tropical Storm Grace.
NHC Tuesday, August 17 4 a.m. update for Tropical Storm Grace.(WAFB)
NHC Tuesday, 4 a.m. update for Tropical Storm Henri.
NHC Tuesday, 4 a.m. update for Tropical Storm Henri.(WAFB)

Tropical Storm Henri, which formed near Bermuda on Monday, will likely stay over the open Atlantic. Max winds are 50 mph as of the 4 a.m. Tuesday advisory and Henri is forecast to complete a loop around Bermuda over the next several days. It does not appear to pose any direct threat to the United States.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
One person was injured in a shooting at Hubben's Supermarket in Port Allen on Sunday, August...
‘Self-defense shooting’ outside supermarket leaves 2 women injured; 2 other women arrested
A shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Plank Road at Harding Boulevard sent one man...
Shooting outside gas station sends 1 to hospital
Chris Richard
Man arrested in False River boating accident
The goal of the stormwater master plan is to determine which flood prevention projects to...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Audit finds EBR city-parish had no proof to justify cost of engineering firm chosen to design stormwater master plan

Latest News

Camille's Storm Surge leaves Biloxi in ruins
Remembering Hurricane Camille
Monday, August 16, 2021
Slightly higher rain chances next few days
Slightly higher rain chances next few days
Slightly higher rain chances next few days
First Alert Weather 9News at 5: Monday, August 16
First Alert Weather 9News at 5: Monday, August 16