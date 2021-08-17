Scattered storms today, no threat locally from tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fairly typical summer weather will persist over the next few days as southerly winds usher in Gulf moisture, leading to daily rounds of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. In the tropics, we continue to track Grace and Henri, but neither system is expected to impact the northern Gulf Coast.

WPC precipitation forecast through Tuesday, August 24. (WAFB)

For today, isolated showers can be expected through the morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon as temperatures climb into the 90s. Today’s rain chances will run 40% to 50% and as we continue to emphasize, any stronger storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, August 17. (WAFB)

The pattern should largely remain unchanged through Thursday, with rain chances ranging from 40% to 60% and highs topping out in the low 90s. By the weekend, high pressure is expected to build in from the east. While that high will shield us from Grace and any other tropical threats, it will also lead to an uptick in heat over the weekend. Highs could reach the mid 90s in some neighborhoods, with the potential for heat index values to reach or exceed 105°.

10 day forecast for Tuesday, August 17. (WAFB)

In the tropics, Fred is lifting northward across the Southeast as of early Tuesday morning. Fred was finally downgraded to a tropical depression as of 4 a.m., but heavy rain and severe weather will continue to be possible as it track northward through the eastern U.S. over the next couple of days.

Elsewhere, Grace continues westward in the Caribbean this morning, with maximum winds of 40 mph. The forecast continues to show a general west to west-northwest track, with a landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula by Thursday and a second, final landfall in Mexico over the weekend.

NHC Tuesday, August 17 4 a.m. update for Tropical Storm Grace. (WAFB)

NHC Tuesday, 4 a.m. update for Tropical Storm Henri. (WAFB)

Tropical Storm Henri, which formed near Bermuda on Monday, will likely stay over the open Atlantic. Max winds are 50 mph as of the 4 a.m. Tuesday advisory and Henri is forecast to complete a loop around Bermuda over the next several days. It does not appear to pose any direct threat to the United States.

