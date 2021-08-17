One person killed, another injured in shooting on Simplex Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another injured.

Officials state that the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday, August 16 BRPD in the 7400 block of Simplex Street near Cadillac Street. Two male victims were shot by unknown suspects.

One male victim died from injuries sustained from the shooting and the other male victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.