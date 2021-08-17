LSU treasures kicker Cade York

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU finished 2020 with a 5-5 record and without kicker Cade York, the Tigers might have lost to Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Florida to finish 2-8.

LSU wouldn’t trade York for any kicker in the country. His school-record 57-yard field goal through the Gainesville fog to beat No. 6 Florida will live on for years to come.

York actually hit six field goals that were 50 yards or longer last season, another LSU record. Overall, he was 18-of-21, which is nearly 86%. The challenge now is to somehow improve.

Even when you’re a kicker as good as York, you can hear it from your teammates, “Oh, those kickers, they don’t even do anything at practice.”

