Local Non-profit donates money to upgrade BRPD cameras

By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Without surveillance cameras, fighting crime for law enforcement would be a much bigger challenge. That’s why BRPD has been trying to upgrade their outdated equipment.

The Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation, a local nonprofit, has pitched in nearly $150,000 to make that happen. Taking the burden off taxpayers.

“We partnered with businesses in downtown baton rouge to replace over 20 cameras that have been there for nearly 15 years and this camera program will allow downtown baton rouge and law enforcement to work together to hopefully keep that area safer”, said Clay Young, who’s with the non-profit organization.

With the amount of crime, we see today, Baton Rouge law enforcement explains how important it is to update this technology.

“We feel it’s very crucial it’s another tool that we can use to assist us”, said Officer L’Jean Mckneely, with BRPD.

The cameras that already exist in downtown will be replaced and upgraded, while an additional 10 cameras will be set up near the state capitol.

“We know that it’s a crime deterrent. When people know that those cameras are in place in those particular areas, they tend not to commit crime”, said Mckneely.

But their plan doesn’t stop there. The next goal they have in place is to put cameras in other parts of the city where they believe it will also be helpful. But before they do that, they will need to get permission from some of the local businesses within that area where they plan to put those cameras up.

“Law enforcement has data that shows them the areas in most need of this kind of technology”, Young explained.

“We’re gonna canvas the area and pinpoint certain businesses in those particular areas and reach out to them where we’ll have a meeting and ask them to come on board”, Mckneely added.

Those business owners will also have to give additional permission to allow BRPD 24/7 access where they can stream the footage from their real time crime center.

“And if they don’t then we just go to them as a reference point and ask to review their video if they see anything that will be beneficial to us”, Mckneely explained.

“We are very sensitive to the privacy of the public and these are just tools to watch what’s happening on the streets not to get into anyone’s business”, said Young.

BRPD says their goal is to get enough cameras on the street to make its residents feel empowered. The department tells us they expect to begin upgrading the existing cameras by the end of the month.

