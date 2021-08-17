Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Kim Mulkey adds four-star forward for class of 2021

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey continues to haul in talent since becoming the new head women’s basketball coach. On Monday, August 16 Mulkey added four-star forward Amani Bartlett for the class of 2021.

Barlett from Houston Christian High School is one of the top ranked players left for the class of 2021 is ranked No. 51 overall and has a 93-scout grade from ESPN HoopGurlz. She ranks as the No. 3 player out of the state of Texas.

A native of Cleveland, Texas, Barlett is ranked No. 12 among forwards in her class. The 6-foot-3 forward will bring length and athleticism to the Tigers’ roster. In January of 2020, Bartlett recorded 11 blocks in a single game.

Bartlett was the 2019-20 Southwest Preparatory Conference (SPC) Most Valuable Player, 2020 VYPE Private School Player of the Year and was named to the 2019-20 SPC First Team. Bartlett was a leader on the 2019-20 Houston Christian team that had a state championship game appearance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
One person was injured in a shooting at Hubben's Supermarket in Port Allen on Sunday, August...
‘Self-defense shooting’ outside supermarket leaves 2 women injured; 2 other women arrested
A shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Plank Road at Harding Boulevard sent one man...
Shooting outside gas station sends 1 to hospital
Chris Richard
Man arrested in False River boating accident
The goal of the stormwater master plan is to determine which flood prevention projects to...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Audit finds EBR city-parish had no proof to justify cost of engineering firm chosen to design stormwater master plan

Latest News

LSU kicker Cade York (36) kicks a long field goal to give the Tigers the lead during a game...
LSU treasures kicker Cade York
LSU was back on the field Monday, August 16, following Saturday's first scrimmage of fall camp.
LSU Football Practice: 8-16-21
Southern’s players and coaches said Saturday’s first scrimmage of fall camp started up front.
Southern's O-line lives up to reputation during team's first scrimmage
With the season opener at UCLA less than 3 weeks away, LSU QB Max Johnson and the Tigers’...
Johnson, O-line work to get on same page after woes during scrimmage