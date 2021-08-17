Ask the Expert
Funeral arrangements announced for Baker police lieutenant who died of COVID

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family members have announced funeral arrangements for late Baker police officer Lt. DeMarcus Dunn.

Officials with the Baker Police Department announced on Aug. 13 Lt. Dunn had died from COVID-19.

Lt. DeMarcus Dunn
Lt. DeMarcus Dunn(Baker Police Department)

Baker Mayor Darnell Waites called the lieutenant “a shining example for the community.”

Visitation for Lt. Dunn will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 at Bethany World Payer Center in Baker. Family members say masks will be required for attendees of the service and social distancing will be practiced. at the church.

A celebration of life service will follow the visitation at 9 a.m. Internment will follow the celebration service at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary.

