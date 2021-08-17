Ask the Expert
Education on the Rise Baton Rouge

Education on the Rise a commitment to growth and progress.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Education on the Rise Baton Rouge a commitment to growth and progress is an opportunity for students and parents to participate in a virtual panel discussion with leaders from LSU, Southern, BRCC and EBR Schools.

Dr. Sito Narcisse (EBR) along with Dr. Willie Smith (BRCC), Dr. William Tate (LSU), and Dr. Ray Belton, Sr. (SU) for a panel discussion on education and community Tuesday, August 17 with special guest Mayor-President Broome. You can tune in virtually by clicking here.

The virtual panel discussion will begin at 6 p.m.

