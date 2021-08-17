BRPD searching for missing woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they need the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say Tina Davis, 30, was last seen in the Hidden Garden area driving a silver Nissan Altima.

Tina Davis (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Detectives say they believe Davis is suffering with medical issues.

Anyone with any information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call BRPD’s Missing Person Division at (225) 389-2000.

