WATCH LIVE: Contractor discusses EBR’s Stormwater Master Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The project manager for the company contracted to work on East Baton Rouge Parish’s Stormwater Master Plan, will be speaking to the Baton Rouge media at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

Melissa Kennedy, a project manager for HNTB, will provide an overview and update on the plan, which seeks to identify flood-related risks and recommend prioritized capital improvements to mitigate or reverse those risks.

Kennedy will speak and take questions from the media. The discussion will be streaming live in this story.

WAFB will have more on this story in later editions of 9News.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.