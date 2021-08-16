Ask the Expert
WATCH LIVE: Contractor discusses EBR’s Stormwater Master Plan

File photo of flooding near the Ward Creek neighborhood in Baton Rouge, La., on May 18, 2021
File photo of flooding near the Ward Creek neighborhood in Baton Rouge, La., on May 18, 2021(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The project manager for the company contracted to work on East Baton Rouge Parish’s Stormwater Master Plan, will be speaking to the Baton Rouge media at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

Melissa Kennedy, a project manager for HNTB, will provide an overview and update on the plan, which seeks to identify flood-related risks and recommend prioritized capital improvements to mitigate or reverse those risks.

Kennedy will speak and take questions from the media. The discussion will be streaming live in this story.

